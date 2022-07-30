NASCAR star Kyle Busch has been honest about the future of racing

Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch still has no contract for next season.

Busch’s longtime sponsor, M&M’s and Mars Inc., is pulling out of the NASCAR game at the end of this season. If Joe Gibbs Racing can’t find a replacement, Busch may have to look elsewhere for his 20th season.

Busch has won both of his cup titles (2015 and 2019) and all but four of his 60 career Cup Series wins since joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. He drew an interesting analogy of how “crazy” his current situation is.

“It would be like Dale Earnhardt in 1998, three or four years after winning his last championship, working in the free agent market and not being able to drive. It just sounds crazy,” Bush said in an interview with ESPN. “I do not know what to do, how to fix it.”

There is one way to fix this situation.

Busch says he’s willing to accept a pay cut if it means he can find a new sponsor for the upcoming NASCAR season.

“You’re talking about what you want, and I think you’re hinting that I’m asking heaven for a salary or something, and I’ve already admitted that I’m ready to make concessions,” he said. “I feel that the market is different from what it was many years ago, and I am willing to fight for less than my market value.

“In this sport, you need to have sponsorship to move forward. It’s not as easy as being a basketball player, being Michael Jordan or LeBron James and being a really good player, and then the team loses a sponsor, and then says, “OK, Michael, LeBron, we have to let you go. We can’t let you.”

Aside from all this drama, Busch hopes to be driving his No. 18 Toyota with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023.

“My first goal is to be in Joe Gibbs Racing, to be in Toyota and not change anything,” Busch said. “If the music of the musical chairs stops and I’m still standing and I don’t have a seat, I’m finished. So I have to keep talking and evaluating every place and every situation and finding something.”