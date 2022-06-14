NASCAR Fans React to Next Month’s Schedule Decision

NASCAR has canceled practice sessions for next month’s race in Atlanta.

According to Fox’s Bob Krask, track races like Daytona and Talladega are held in Atlanta, so NASCAR wants to give up practice and just qualify with two stages on one car.

Usually, NASCAR prefers that drivers train before the cup before the start of the race, but this year the situation has changed.

NASCAR fans are a little upset by this message.

“Disagree with the decision here,” one fan tweeted. “The condition of the track will be different due to the temperature. Also, if we are still blowing tires for various reasons, why don’t we train first???”

Again…. Sucks for fans who want cars to drive on the highway all weekend. I’m really going to miss the old format. The more I’m on the road, the better for me,” wrote another fan.

The races in Atlanta will be held on July 9 and 10.