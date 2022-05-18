NASCAR driver Kurt Busch’s Wife Ashley Busch Files for Divorce, Claiming He ‘Committed a Violent Act’

At the finish line. NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and his wife Ashley Busch have separated after five years of marriage.

Ashley filed for divorce from the athlete on May 9, TMZ reports. In documents that were submitted to the Florida courthouse, Ashley claimed that the duo’s marriage was “irretrievably destroyed,” continuing to claim that her now estranged husband “committed a tort act.”

The polo player did not specify the nature of her accusations, but described an incident in early April that prompted her to break off their relationship. E! News reported on Wednesday, May 18, that Ashley claimed that Kurt “cut off her access to their joint bank account, credit cards and all other forms of support” before he “demanded that she leave the family home by the first week of June, even though he has another house in which he can live.”

Later, the Nevada native spoke about his breakup in a statement, saying: “It is with a broken heart that I confirm that my wife Ashley and I are working on the dissolution of our marriage. Divorce is a personal and personal matter, and I hope that our confidentiality will be respected.”

Ashley and Kurt exchanged vows in 2016. Although they do not have children together, the Racing Wives graduate said in a statement that a prenuptial agreement has been concluded.

The 2017 Daytona 500 winner and Virginia native recently celebrated their wedding anniversary, and Ashley celebrated the occasion with delight in her February Instagram post. “Five years ago we got married on this special island, Saint Bart, you have our hearts,” she captioned a romantic shot of Kurt looking into her eyes as she leaned back against the wall.

A few weeks later, the founder of Monarch Reign called Kurt her “eternal Valentine” in a loving tribute on social media on Valentine’s Day. The last time she mentioned the racer on her account was on March 8, posing next to him on the track in Las Vegas and writing: “Start your engines 🏁 “.

On the eve of their breakup, the couple was featured on CMT Racing Wives along with other famous NASCAR couples. “It really allowed my sister and the law [Samantha Bush] and me to get a lot closer and do a bunch of fun things with Kurt and Kyle [Bush],” Ashley told FOX5 in Las Vegas in September 2020. “You see a different dynamic of the Bush family and a little bit of what’s going on off the track.”

A year earlier, Ashley and Kurt talked about how their shared sports experience helped keep their relationship strong. “It’s one of the biggest things that brought Kurt and me together,” she said during an August 2019 appearance on Strahan and Sara. “He understands the competitive side and understands what it takes to be part of a team and spend his time competing at the highest level — he fully understood that, and I think that’s why I fit so seamlessly into his world.”