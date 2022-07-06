NASCAR Announces Significant Fine for Xfinity Driver

The culprit of a major raid that occurred at a recent NASCAR Xfinity Series race has just received a fairly significant fine for his actions.

During Saturday’s Henry 180 race at Road America, Noah Gregson crashed his car into Sage Karam. His actions forced numerous drivers behind him to make decisions in a split second, creating a domino effect of accidents and collisions.

For his actions, Gregson was fined 30 points in the Drivers’ championship. He was also fined $35,000.

As far as we know, there were no serious injuries as a result of the raid. Perhaps that is why Gregson’s actions did not lead to a ban on participating in races or something worse.

However, the fans don’t seem to like the punishment, and they consider it too lenient:

“A slap in the face to a guy who has already won two victories,” one fan replied.

“Gregson has two race wins. He is blocked in the playoffs, so 30 points don’t mean anything, except maybe 1 or 2 places in the regular season standings, which is… a maximum of 2-4 points in the playoffs?” wrote another.

“If they really wanted to hurt him, they would have taken off 5 playoff points,” suggested a third fan.

Noah Gregson currently ranks fourth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series rankings. This deduction is unlikely to change his rating, and he has already reached the playoffs.

What do you think about punishment?