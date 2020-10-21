NASA’s historic mission samples Bennu asteroid

For the first time in its history, NASA has successfully collected samples from the surface of an asteroid. The feat, achieved on Tuesday (20), was performed by the ship OSIRIS-REx, after it briefly touched the space rock Bennu, collecting materials that may contain clues about the origins of the Solar System and life on Earth.

According to the American space agency, the spacecraft performed a maneuver known as “Touch-and-Go” (TAG), which consists of a quick landing on the asteroid. It took about 10 seconds in a crater of the celestial body, enough for the mechanical arm to be able to collect at least 60 grams of samples.

In the sequence, OSIRIS-REx fired its thrusters and took off, staying at a safe distance from Bennu, leading the team to celebrate. “The fact that we have safely and successfully touched the surface of Bennu, in addition to all the other landmarks that this mission has already achieved, is a testament to the living spirit of exploration that continues to discover the secrets of the Solar System,” said the director of the NASA Planetary Science Division Lori Glaze.

It is important to note that the command of the mission still needs to confirm that the ship has actually reached its goal, which can take up to 10 days. If necessary, it can still make two more attempts to land on the asteroid, before starting its journey back to Earth.

The importance of the mission

Launched in 2016, the small spacecraft was targeting the asteroid 500 meters in diameter, currently 321 million kilometers away from Earth. Discovered in 1999, it has piqued the interest of researchers since then.

For scientists, this ancient and well-preserved space rock can be a great source of studies on the origins of planets. They also believe that celestial bodies similar to Bennu have seeded the Earth’s surface with the compounds necessary for life.



