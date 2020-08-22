Nasal Vaccine Produces Successful Result in Mice

It was observed that the nasal vaccine developed against Covid-19 prevented infection in mice as part of the study conducted by scientists at the Washington University School of Medicine. In the next stage, it is aimed to test the vaccine first on monkeys and then on humans.

The new type of coronavirus, which has spread all over the world and has become a pandemic, continues to negatively affect life in many regions. While the epidemic continues to spread day by day, studies for the vaccine that can counter the virus continue all over the world. Finally, scientists from Washington University School of Medicine tested the nasal vaccine developed on mice.

As part of the vaccine study, details of which were published in Cell magazine, the team placed the pointed protein, which Covid-19 used to capture cells for the vaccine, into the adenovirus, known to cause upper respiratory infections, and changed the adenovirus in a way that would not make it sick.

The adenovirus, which was rendered harmless after the procedures, carried the pointed protein into the nose, allowing the body to develop an immune defense against the new type of coronavirus.

The nasal vaccine had positive results on mice:

The developed vaccine was administered to mice in the laboratory environment by nasal and intramuscular injections. Immune response that prevented pneumonia was obtained in the vaccination by injection, but the infection could not be prevented in the nose and lungs. On the other hand, it was observed that one dose of nasal vaccine prevented infection in both the lower and upper respiratory tract.

Stating that they were surprised and happy when they saw a strong immune response in the cells of the inner wall of the nose and upper respiratory tract, team leader Michael S. Diamond said, “These mice were well protected from the disease. In some mice, we saw evidence of sterilizing immunity with no signs of infection after challenging the virus,” said team leader Michael S. Diamond.

Diamond added that they will begin studies to test the nasal vaccine first on monkeys after mice and then on humans as quickly as possible.



