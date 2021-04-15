NASA will put probe into hibernation so as not to lose it on Mars

NASA: An investment of about $ 800 million is at risk. The InSight probe, on Mars since 2018 and responsible for the detection of more than 500 extraterrestrial earthquakes, in addition to more than 10,000 whirlwinds of the Red Planet, has been presenting problems in recent months and will now be put into emergency hibernation by the National Administration teams. Aeronautics and Space (NASA). If the battery does not recover properly, the mission will come to an early end.

Experts explain that the absence of winds in the region where the equipment is located, the Elysium Planitia, caused an unexpected accumulation of Martian dust in the solar panels, preventing them from absorbing the necessary energy. In February, for example, the slabs produced only 27% of their total capacity.

Due to the situation, a way to get around the obstacles was, little by little, to disconnect different instruments from the module. Soon, everything that is not essential to the explorer’s survival will stop working, since she will have to stay warm enough not to freeze at temperatures reaching minus 130 ° C in winter.

Chuck Scott, project manager at InSight, in a statement, argues that the machine is in good condition and even using its robotic arm; however, if the batteries are depleted, they may not recover. “The amount of energy available in the coming months will be really driven by the climate”, details the researcher.

The expectation is that, with the return of summer, in July, there will be a return to all its functions and that the schedule, recently extended until 2022, will be maintained.

Unpredictable scenario

Various analyzes have become scarce since January, the month when NASA decided to abandon the “mole”, an excavator that would measure the temperature of the depths of the Martian crust. Now, less information will reach the entity – even if the “zombie mode” keeps the hopes of the teams.

“The problem with this scenario is that, in the meantime, the spacecraft will be very, very cold, and it will happen during the coldest part of the year,” says Bruce Banerdt, director of investigations for the mission. “Many of the electronic components are very delicate. Unfortunately, it is very likely that something will be damaged by the low temperature,” he adds.

Dust storms, in turn, can further complicate the situation, but it is not the season for such events. In fact, there are suspicions that these factors determined the closure of the functions of the Spirit and Opportunity rovers. “Right now, our projections are that we should be able to go through the point of least power and surpass it,” says Banerdt.

“We think we are doing very well, but Mars is unpredictable. We never know exactly what is going to happen,” he concludes.