NASA will broadcast live all departures and arrivals to the ISS

NASA announced on its website on Tuesday (13) that it will start broadcasting live, on NASA TV, on the NASA App and on its official website, all departures and arrivals to International Space Space (ISS). The news will start next Friday (16) when Expedition 64 returns to Earth.

That way, when NASA flight coordinator Kate Rubins and the two Russian Roscosmos cosmonauts, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, close the Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft hatch at 7:10 pm (GMT) on Friday , we will be able to follow everything live, as if it were an “BBB” orbital, until the arrival of the trio on Earth on Saturday (17), in Kazakhstan, at 3h56 in Brazil.

Upon returning home, the crew members will be ending a 185-day mission, after completing 2,960 earth orbits that together would reach more than 126 million kilometers. It was Rubins’ second flight, which now counts 300 days in space. It was also Ryzhikov’s second space flight, which now has 358 accumulated days. The other cosmonaut, Kud-Sverchkov is noob in orbit.

More attractions on NASA TV

But tomorrow (15) there is also an event: before embarking on Soyuz, the current commander Ryzhikov will pass the command of the station to NASA astronaut Shannon Walker, in a change of command ceremony, which will be broadcast live on NASA media, the from 5:45 pm.

From the trip of Soyuz, start to work on the ISS, in addition to Walker, the astronauts Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins. Mark Vande Hei and Soichi Noguchi, along with cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.

After the crew of Expedition 64 land in the remote city of Dzhezkazgan, they will follow separate directions: Rubins will return to her home in Houston, USA, while the cosmonauts will proceed to the Yuri Gagarin Training Base, in Star City, Russia.