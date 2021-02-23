NASA unveils audio recordings on Mars, by Perseverance

NASA released on Monday (22) the first audio recordings made on Mars, by the Perseverance rover. A microphone on board the space vehicle captured sounds on the surface of the Red Planet, as it landed in the Jezero crater last Thursday (18). The news was presented at a virtual conference of the agency, which also revealed the first video of the site.

The data was obtained by the Deep Space Network, NASA’s network of spacecraft monitoring antennas. Although it did not capture usable sound information during the descent, the device provided about 20 seconds of a Martian breeze two days later, in addition to mechanical sounds of the rover’s operation on the surface.

“We know that the public is fascinated with the exploration of Mars. We added the microphone to the vehicle because we hoped it could enhance the experience, especially for visually impaired space fans, and engage and inspire people around the world, ”said Dave Gruel, engineer responsible for the rover’s device system.

In addition to the initial video and audios, an interactive panoramic view of the landing mission was subsequently revealed, generated through the composition of several images. “Watching these records must be mandatory for young people who want to not only explore other worlds and build ships to take them there, but also to be part of teams that have bold goals regarding our future,” commented Thomas Zurbuchen, scientist agency.

“For those who wonder how you land on Mars – or why it is so difficult or how cool it would be to do that – you need look no further. Perseverance is just getting started and has already provided some of the most iconic visuals in the history of space exploration. It reinforces the remarkable level of engineering and precision that is required to build and fly a vehicle to the Red Planet, ”said Steve Jurczyk, NASA administrator.