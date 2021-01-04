NASA triggers alarm after arrival of an asteroid

NASA warned of the passage of the asteroid CO247 2016, which has similar dimensions to the Eiffel Tower, activating the space station’s alarms.

An asteroid of an approximate length of 270 meters has activated the alarms of the earth after its approach, being one of the largest recorded in recent months according to NASA statements.

Likewise, the space station activated the alarms due to the enormous size of the asteroid, which is almost as big as the Eiffel Tower, and if it hit the earth it would cause catastrophic damage, which would agree with a prophecy of Nostradamus.

NASA warns of arrival of giant asteroid

During the four days of the year 2021, space activity has increased considerably, since just a few days ago a 220-meter asteroid passed through the earth, being considered the largest until the appearance of another.

The asteroid CO247 2016 activated NASA’s alarms after it was detected very close to the solar system, as it will pass through the earth, although fortunately it does not present a direct risk, as it will cross at a distance of 7.4 million kilometers

Giant asteroid recalls Nostradamus prophecy

In La Verdad Noticias we inform you that the famous astrologer, doctor and seer Nostradamus left a prophecy saying that a devastating meteorite would reach the earth in 2021, so the appearance of CO247 2016 surprised even some skeptics.

Likewise, a series of smaller asteroids were reported as they passed through the earth, which also do not present any risk, since their sizes range between 30 and 50 meters in diameter, unlike the giant asteroid of 270 meters.



