NASA to Broadcast Live Launch of SpaceX Crew-1

NASA is preparing several special activities and virtual events so that the public can follow the launch of the Crew-1 mission, scheduled to take off on November 14, in Florida (United States), towards the International Space Station.

According to the American space agency, the “virtual launch experience” for the new mission in partnership with SpaceX starts on Monday (9), and you can now register on the Eventbrite website to have access to all updates . The first activity is an engagement event with astronauts, scheduled for 3:15 pm, on the institution’s social networks.

On the same date, there will also be a press conference, still without a defined timetable, to deal with the preparations for the flight of the Crew Dragon spacecraft, propelled by the Falcon 9 rocket. while on the following day, the “countdown briefing” is scheduled, starting at 10am.

To increase public engagement, NASA will distribute virtual passports for the launch, which can be downloaded from the agency’s website and will be entitled to a stamp to “stick” on the document, after the trip begins. Another novelty prepared by the agency is the availability of free material for educators (in English), including experiments and activities for children up to 12 years old.

Live broadcast of the launch of Crew-1

The most awaited event in this series of activities, the launch of the Crew-1 mission will be broadcast live from NASA TV, starting at 5 pm (Brasília time), on Saturday (14). The takeoff can also be watched on YouTube and on the SpaceX website.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft will depart at 9:49 pm (Brasília time), from the Kennedy Space Center, taking three American astronauts and one Japanese, who will spend about six months in the orbital laboratory. It is expected to dock with the Space Station on Sunday, around 6:20 am.



