NASA to announce ‘exciting discovery’ on the 26th

Yesterday (21), NASA explained in a press release that it intends to announce “an exciting new discovery about the Moon” at a news conference on Monday, October 26, at 1 pm (Brasília time).

SOFIA information

According to the publication, the novelty came from the Stratospheric Observatory of Infrared Astronomy (whose acronym in English is SOFIA), which made its first flight in 2007, and was created through the union of the science of the American agency with the German Aerospace Center.

The observatory was mounted on a modified Boeing 747SP so that the rear could be opened during the flight, allowing the use of a reflecting telescope, which offers easier observation and avoids atmospheric interference. The structure’s instruments focus on the study of objects in our own solar system and the Universe.

News about the Moon and Mars

The publication also referred to the Artemis Program, which aims to take the first female astronaut to our natural satellite in 2024, and NASA’s next big step, human exploration on Mars in the early 2030s.

Among the guests at the conference on Monday will be Naseem Rangwala, project scientist for the SOFIA mission at the Ames Research Center in California. Other speakers include: Paul Hertz, leader of the astrophysics division, Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist on the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Board, and Casey Honniball, a postdoctoral fellow at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland.



