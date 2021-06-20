NASA Shows Live Spacewalk This Sunday (20)

NASA: Just four days after the last adventure of its kind, Shane Kimbrough, NASA astronaut and Thomas Pesquet, of the European Space Agency (ESA), will take a spacewalk next Sunday (20) — and everything will be broadcast live for those who want to check out the contract.

The objective is to continue the installation of solar panels on the International Space Station (ISS), which will ensure the upgrade of the orbiting structure’s energy system.

So that nothing goes wrong, both, in addition to Megan McArthur and Mark Vande Hei, flight engineers at the American organization, dedicated part of Thursday (17) to checking essential devices for the success of the operation.

Such care makes a difference. After all, on Wednesday (16), Kimbrough had to return to the decompression chamber about three hours after her “little date”, since the suit she was wearing had problems.

In any case, investigations made it possible to fix the faults, and the astronaut was allowed to return to the mission. Afterwards, he shared stunning photos, like the view below.

Prepare popcorn (or coffee)

Once installed, the new devices, called iROSAs, are expected to generate 20 kilowatts of electricity each, supporting the eight older “wings” that have recently started to produce fewer resources. With the implementation, thanks to the combination of powers, the ISS’s electrical supply will increase from 20% to 30%.

Finally, in addition to meeting the station’s current and future needs, the solar panels will serve as a test for what will be used by Artemis Gateway, humanity’s mission back to the Moon. .

Coverage of the next spacewalk, which will last between six and seven hours, begins on June 20 at 7:30 am (Brasilia time). Preparations begin at around 9 am, and a series of cameras, some linked to the astronauts themselves, will provide real-time images.

Experts will explain each step, and audio from adventurers and teams on Earth will also be heard. Just activate the alarm and, once you wake up, click on the player below.