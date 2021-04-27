NASA Shows 11 ISS Astronauts Gathered for Dinner

NASA published on Sunday (25) an image directly from the International Space Station (ISS) that shows what a meal is like in outer space. Currently, the station houses 11 astronauts from different countries, who also appeared in the photo.

Until this Saturday, the day before the photo, the ISS had only seven members. The number, however, had a notable addition with the arrival of astronauts Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur (from JAXA, Japan’s space exploration agency); Akihiko Hoshide (from ESA, European Space Agency); and Thomas Pesquet, who is part of the SpaceX Crew-2 mission.

Overcrowded ISS does not have enough beds for all astronauts

This group of experts joined the astronauts already installed Mark Vande Hei, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker (from NASA); Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the ISS in early April; and Soichi Noguchi (JAXA), which has been part of the station since November 2020 and is scheduled to return to Earth this week.

ISS meals

As shown in the image above, the dining area is a bit small for the 11 astronauts, who positioned themselves next to each other, bypassing the central table, where numerous vacuum-packed foods, sauces and other items are arranged.

Despite this somewhat “suffocating” impression, it is worth noting that the International Space Station has numerous other sections dedicated to work, rest and even the entertainment of astronauts. According to NASA’s own description, the ISS is bigger than a house with six bedrooms, two bathrooms, a gym and a window with a 360º view.

In fact, it is not common for so many people to be on the ISS at the same time. The last time the station held a large number of astronauts was in 2009, when 13 members were taken into space.