NASA Shares First Images From The Sky Stone Bennu

NASA recently shared new images of the meteorite sample collection mission it performed. The shared images reveal what the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft went through during the contact process with Bennu. Experts are now trying to determine how much sample has been collected.

NASA’s last space mission was not easy. However, there is one thing that is much more important than this successful task. This is whether enough samples have been collected. NASA had set a 60-gram target so that the samples in the meteorite could be adequately examined. How many samples have been collected at the moment is unknown. However, it should be said that the images NASA is serving are quite exciting.

NASA has worked hard for years to sample the meteorite named Bennu. As a matter of fact, the experts were not very hopeful about this task. Because Bennu was a rock-covered meteor, the slightest mistake could cause the vacuum arm of the OSIRIS-REx to break. Making a statement on the subject, NASA official Dante Lauretta said that he did not even believe that this could happen, but that the spacecraft successfully performed its part.

It took the spacecraft exactly 4 hours for OSIRIS-REx to approach Bennu. However, the interaction between the asteroid and the spacecraft only lasted about 6 seconds. The sample collection arm, which sprays nitrogen gas when it comes into contact with the Bennu, caused the objects in the meteorite to dissipate and become vacuumable. Meanwhile, OSIRIS-REx, which is vacuuming, seems to have collected 60 grams of sample according to the shared images.

The samples collected by Bennu are of critical importance for space exploration. Scientists say that Bennu is a very primitive meteorite, and with the information to be obtained from this meteorite, it can be understood what happened during the formation of the Earth and the Solar System. In addition, scientists hope that after researching these samples, they will learn how they should react to a meteorite that is inevitable to hit Earth.

Dante Lauretta spoke very hopeful about the mission accomplished. Saying that the nitrogen sent may have broken a rock at Bennu, the NASA official says this is good news and the targeted amount of samples may have been collected. If it is not expected and 60 grams of sample cannot be collected, OSIRIS-REx will be sent back to Bennu in January. Time will tell what will happen in this process.

