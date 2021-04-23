NASA Shared: The Dance Of Black Holes Fascinated

NASA shared the video of the dance of black holes. hypnotizes the onlookers… In NASA Image, two black holes, one 200 million times bigger than the Sun and the other half the size, orbit each other.

In the heart of every galaxy there is a black hole from which nothing can escape. Sometimes, when two galaxies merge, their black holes also lock up and constantly spin around each other. A new animation released by NASA shows a double-orbiting supermassive black hole known as a binary system.

The dance of black holes will end when they unite

In the animation that shows the dance of black holes, the objects are in different colors. The orange one is 200 million times bigger than the Sun. The blue one is half the weight of the other. Around the two black holes are glowing rings of hot gas and space debris known as the accretion disk. When one black hole moves in front of the other, strong gravity disrupts the light from the other’s accretion disk. The black hole in the background is like hitting pieces around the other. After the black holes pass by each other, these distorted pieces flow back together.

NASA astrophysicist Jeremy Schnittman who created the image explained how he made the animation. Using a supercomputer, he calculated, square by frame, how the light from both accretion discs would bend in the dance of black holes. Normally, these calculations take about 10 years on a modern desktop computer. Schnittman completed it in about a day.

In animation, black holes appear smaller as they approach the viewer and larger as they move away. Seen from the side, the accretion disk resembles a rainbow of fire orbiting around the center of the black hole. That rainbow twists as the dance of black holes continues. The accretion disk is also brighter on one side. As a black hole rotates, a cloud of gas and debris rotates around it. Thus, the disc material moving towards our eye is brighter than the material moving away.

According to Schnittman, a pair of black holes, like those depicted in the animation, eventually merge into a single giant black hole. But first of all, they dance around each other for a long time.

NASA shared the animation depicting the dance of black holes on its YouTube channel;

Discovery of gigantic cosmic bodies

Black holes are regions of space where gravity is very strong and nothing can escape, including light. These gigantic massive bodies are filled with matter squeezed into a small space rather than empty space. Physicist Karl Schwarzschild accidentally discovered black holes in 1916 while finding a specific solution to Einstein’s theory of general relativity. He was trying to find a solution to the gravitational force of a symmetrical ball of matter individually, like the Sun at the center of our solar system. But the theory showed something strange at a certain radius, which is today known as the Schwarzschild radius. Later it became clear why this radius is special. If you compress the mass of an object into an area smaller than this radius, gravity will overwhelm every known force and nothing can escape.

At that time, physicists argued that this situation would never be found in nature. In the late 1930s, when Indian physicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar discovered that no force above a certain density could overcome gravity, it became clear that black holes were likely to exist in nature.