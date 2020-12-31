NASA shared the best Earth photos of 2020

NASA has released a video of the top 20 Earth photos taken by astronauts on the International Space Station (ISS).

NASA shared the best Earth photos taken in 2020

The year 2020 was a year the world would want to forget. Unexpected deaths, major earthquakes, and the global pandemic have negatively impacted everyone.

The breathtaking photos feature gorgeous landscapes and sprawling cities, while some highlight some of the challenges our planet faces, such as forest fires and extreme weather events.

People who live and work on the International Space Station take thousands of photos of their planet each year and send them to the nations at the Earth Science and Remote Sensing Unit at NASA Johnson Space Center.

You can browse the dazzling Coopers Creek in South Australia and the Great Lakes of North America. There are also fascinating photos, such as the moonrise over the South Atlantic Ocean, the sun rising over Australia.



