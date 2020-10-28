NASA sets new date for first Crew Dragon journey

NASA has set a new date for the first mission trip to the International Space Station in the Crew Dragon spacecraft. At the end of the calendar changes made in the last few months, it was decided to start the journey on November 14 at 19:49 local time. The rocket carrying the Crew Dragon will take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA.

The Crew-1 mission is of particular importance as it is the first official flight from SpaceX to the International Space Station with the Crew Dragon space capsule. During the summer demo flight, NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken went to the International Space Station with Crew Dragon and returned. The journey in question; It was also of particular importance because it was the first space travel to be launched from US soil since 2011.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi of the Japanese Space Agency will travel to the International Space Station, which will begin on November 14.

NASA and JAXA astronauts, who will go to the International Space Station with Crew Dragon, will join Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, who went to the station on October 14.



