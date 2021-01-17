NASA says the universe may be poorly ‘populated’

Last Tuesday (12), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, NASA, said in a statement that the universe may be smaller than previously estimated. The analysis was made using data from the New Horizons mission, which sought to measure the luminosity of the cosmos beyond Pluto. The surprising result calls into question the current estimate of ‘2 trillion galaxies’.

“We just don’t see the light of 2 trillion galaxies,” says Marc Postman of the Space Telescope Science Institute – the Hubble Space Telescope’s scientific operations center – after reaffirming the importance of estimating the existing number of galaxies in the universe.

The number of galaxies in space, questioned by Postman, derives from studies carried out with the aid of the Hubble Space Telescope. However, a newer, more recent analysis co-written by him suggests that the correct number of galaxies should be around hundreds of billions, as also indicated by the recent discoveries of NASA’s mission.

Tod Lauer, also a co-author of the study and a researcher at the National Optical Infrared Astronomy Research Laboratory, explains that the scientific method behind space measurements is complex: “This type of measurement is extremely difficult. Many people have been trying to do this for a long time, “comments. In this sense, he also claims that the New Horizons mission provided a new perspective on analyzing the cosmos never before achieved by humanity.

The results of the study were presented to the American Astronomical Society (American Society of Astronomy, or AAS, for its acronym in English) last Wednesday (13) for validation and were accepted for publication in the Astrophysical Journal, a leading scientific journal. renown.