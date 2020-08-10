NASA Says Red Planet Mars Glows ‘Green Green’

NASA has revealed that there are occasional green glows in the atmosphere of the Red Planet Mars. However, since these glows occur in the ultraviolet spectrum, they cannot be seen with the naked eye.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) continues to publish new images of the Red Planet while working on the neighboring planet Mars, which has been shown as the closest candidate for our “new home” in the Solar System.

NASA, which obtained impressive images with the ultraviolet imaging spectrometer of the Mars satellite named MAVEN, which was launched from Earth in November 2013 and started to orbit by reaching the Red Planet in 2014, revealed that Mars is a more “colorful” planet than the one visible to the eye.

Ultraviolet glows on Mars look like northern lights on Earth

Imaging Mars in the ultraviolet spectrum, MAVEN revealed that the Red Planet glows green at night during the spring and autumn seasons. This flare occurs regionally and occurs during certain seasons and only at night.

Research published in the Journal of Geophysical Research also reveals that the Martian atmosphere is more complex than we thought. In addition, it is not yet fully explained why this phenomenon occurs.

NASA published a video of MAVEN’s images obtained from green glows on Mars. The images were acquired over a 2-year period, equivalent to 687 Earth days, and then combined and turned into video.

According to the statements made, the ultraviolet glows occur about 65 kilometers above the Martian surface. The width of the area where the brightness reaches its maximum level reaches 965 kilometers.

Video of NASA showing ultraviolet glows on Mars



