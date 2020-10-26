NASA reports new discovery on the Moon

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) will host a teleconference this Monday (12 pm ET / 9 am PT) to unveil a “new and exciting discovery” of the Moon.

Through its website, NASA announced that the discovery was made thanks to information provided by the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA, for its acronym in English).

It highlights that this finding “contributes to NASA’s efforts to learn about the Moon in support of deep space exploration.”

SOFIA has the ability to observe infrared wavelengths and, therefore, can detect phenomena impossible to see with visible light.

The teleconference will take place around 12:00 hours.

The conference will be attended by Paul Hertz, director of the Astrophysics division at NASA Headquarters; Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist in the Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters.

In addition to Casey Honniball, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center Postdoctoral Fellow, Naseem Rangwala, SOFIA Mission Project Scientist, NASA Ames Research Center, Silicon Valley, California.



