NASA releases selfie photo taken by Rover Perseverance

The Perseverance rover continues to send images to Earth, some of which are quite curious. This Tuesday (6th), NASA released a kind of “selfie” taken by the robot that is on Mars.

In the image, it appears the mast of the rover, which looks like a body, and a part that looks like the head. The anthropomorphization of the machine ends up making the photo look like a self-portrait, since the capture was made by the camera being held by the robotic arm.

The capture was made by Watson, a machine that takes close-up photos of rock textures to study the surface of the Red Planet. Despite being a tribute to researcher Sherlock Holmes’ best friend, the name means “Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and eNgineering”, something like “Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and Engineering” in direct translation.

In the NASA photo catalog it is possible to see the various images taken by the camera, until the perfect framing of the rover was achieved. While some photos show the side of the robot, others show a view of the rear of the machine.

Last Sunday (04), the curious records were of a kind of Martian rainbow. Andrew Good, an expert at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), went on to explain that the effect was nothing more than a reflection in the camera lens.