NASA: ISS cameras can capture images of 150 UFOs

In mid-November (15), a camera installed on the International Space Station (ISS) managed to record images of about 150 “unidentified flying objects” in Earth’s orbit.

The large number of objects captured caught the attention of scientists, according to information published in the Argentine newspaper Clarín. The report states that there are so many occurrences that they go beyond the field of view of NASA’s high-definition cameras.

The detection of loose parts in space, flying around the Earth, is not unprecedented, having been previously registered by the ISS itself. In a video, released by Russian astronaut Ivan Vagner on Twitter, five unidentified objects move while he shows the passage of the northern lights. Watch the video:

Space guests, or how I filmed the new time-lapse. The peak of aurora borealis when passing over the Antarctic in Australia’s longitude, meaning in between them. However, in the video, you will see something else, not only the aurora. pic.twitter.com/Hdiej7IbLU — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) August 19, 2020

What do you think these things would be?

Astronaut Ivan Vagner, who arrived at the ISS in April this year, provoked his followers on Twitter, with the question: “what do you think these things would be: meteors, satellites, or …?”

Last April, secret videos of the so-called “unidentified aerial phenomena”, made by pilots of the American Navy, were finally released by the Pentagon, headquarters of the United States Ministry of Defense, for public disclosure.

One of the impressive images was taken just 160 kilometers off the west coast of North America, and shows a record of the Pacific Ocean. Two more records were made by infrared cameras aimed at the Atlantic Ocean.



