NASA images go up for auction, including 1st space selfie

As commander of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong was responsible for documenting the first steps of the human being on the Moon, carrying a Hasselblad attached to his chest. A second camera was used to take photographs from within the Eagle lunar module – so there is a single image of Armstrong on the lunar surface, and that gem is being sold by London auction house Christie’s along with another 2,400 records on space exploration .

The images from the To Another World: The Victor Martin-Malburet Photograph Collection series. spread over 700 lots, portray NASA’s golden age, covering the late 1940s to the 1970s. Among the images is the first selfie taken from space: that of astronaut Buzz Aldrin, in November 1966.

. NASA / Buzz Aldrin / Reproduction

In addition to this and Neil Armstrong’s only photograph on the Moon, there are other striking images, such as the iconic and unprecedented footprint left on the Moon’s surface, in (by the Apollo 11 mission in 1969), the first record of the Moon’s hidden side 1959; the first space tour, in 1965; and the first photo of the Earth on the Moon’s horizon, taken in December 1968.



