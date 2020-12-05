NASA identifies mysterious object in Earth orbit

NASA scientists have identified a mysterious object in Earth’s orbit. The space body, it seems, is not an asteroid, but has characteristics of a piece of rocket.

The mysterious object was spotted through a telescope in Hawaii, by a team from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). The body was named “2020 SO” and was found on September 17, later classified as a mini moon.

Mini-moons are space objects that are temporarily trapped in the planet’s orbit, just like the natural satellite. In this case, since the first encounter, scientists suspected that the body had an artificial origin, due to its low relative speed in relation to the Earth. Paul Chodas, one of the team’s leading scientists, even considered the object to be the top stage of the Centaur rocket, used in the 1966 Surveyor 2 mission, which would go to the Moon if it hadn’t failed.

Subsequently, it was proved that the scientist’s assumption was correct. The mysterious object was ten meters high by three meters in diameter, identified by the University of Arizona team, led by Vishnu Reddy, equipped with an infrared telescope also in Hawaii. “Today’s news was super gratifying,” said Chodas in an email to Phys.org. “It was teamwork that solved this puzzle”.

Tuesday (1st) was the day when the 2020 SO came closest to Earth, reaching 50,476 kilometers away. However, it now proceeds to finally extricate itself from Earth’s gravity, and is expected to leave the neighborhood in March, continuing its own orbit around the Sun, returning only in 2036.



