NASA gives up trying to excavate Mars soil with probe

On Thursday (14) the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States, NASA, officially announced that the InSight spacecraft and its excavator module are “unable” to penetrate the soil of Mars. The device aimed to penetrate about 3 meters into the surface of the Red Planet to obtain data on its temperature, however, it has not been successful in repeated attempts since February 2019.

In the statement, the agency explains that the probe called the “Heat Flow and Physical Properties Package” (HP3) was successful in penetrating about 40 cm into the Martian surface, after encountering unexpected layers of rocky soil. and previously sandy – unknown until then by studies on the planet. The fact surprised the responsible scientists, who despite the incident understand the episode as a learning opportunity.

Tilman Spohn, principally responsible for the equipment, comments on the case: “we gave everything we have, but Mars and our heroic excavator are still incompatible,” he says, “luckily, we have learned many things that will benefit future excavation missions underground,” he concludes. .

However, InSight’s mission does not end there. The probe has other important equipment for the study of Mars, such as a seismometer, meteorological instruments and radio waves – which seek to better understand its functioning and composition -, ensuring its permanence on the planet for a longer time.