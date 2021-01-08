NASA expands planetary missions! Here are the details

While NASA is preparing to send an astronaut to the Moon again; It continues to work to answer the unknowns about the solar system and planets and to make new discoveries. The agency expanded the missions of the two spacecraft for scientific work as well as other work.

NASA Juno and InSight missions answered many questions

An independent review board made up of experts in managing operations found the Juno and InSight roles highly successful and recommended that NASA maintain both missions.

The Juno spacecraft discovered much more complex information about Jupiter’s internal structure, magnetic field, and atmosphere than previously thought. The mission extended until September 2025 will not only continue the observations of Jupiter; It will also continue its extensive research, including the rings and large moons of Jupiter.

The InSight mission has also been extended until December 2022. InSight’s spacecraft and crew deployed and operated the highly sensitive seismometer, Marsquake, to clarify information about Mars’ crust and atmosphere.

Marsquake collected data showing the tectonic activity of the Red Planet and revealed information about the planet’s atmospheric dynamics, magnetic field, and internal structure. Thanks to its expanded task, InSight aims to produce a long-term and high quality seismic dataset.

The expanded missions allow NASA to continue scientific operations at a lower cost than to start a new mission by making large investments.