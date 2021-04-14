NASA drone receives software update to fly on Mars

NASA announced last weekend the postponement of the first flight of the Ingenuity drone on Mars. The robot would fly on Sunday (11), but due to technical problems, the test was postponed. Now, after reviewing data emitted by the helicopter, the team responsible has already drawn up a plan to resume the mission.

The group is modifying and reinstalling Ingenuity’s flight control software to deal with a “command sequence problem”. According to a statement released by NASA, the professionals are testing the new software first on Earth, before making the update on the robot on Mars.

On Twitter, the U.S. Space Agency said the detailed flight schedule is still in progress.

Goals

The United States Space Agency intends to capture photos, sounds and videos of the Red Planet. The records will be unpublished for world science. In all, 5 flights will be carried out and the first test will be carried out in a region called Van Zyl Overlook, which will allow a good view of the aerodrome that was chosen by the Mars Mission team.

The agency stated that the robot is expected to make its first air travel no later than Wednesday (14).