NASA Develops a New Artificial Intelligence for ExoMars Spacecraft in 2022

The European Space Agency (ESA) will undertake a very important task in 2022. The agency will send a spacecraft called Rosalind Franklin, or ‘ExoMars’, to the red planet Mars, but work has already begun to make the task easier and more efficient. A contribution to this task will be made by NASA.

The spacecraft will make its own decisions:

Artificial intelligence, which NASA is currently working on and educated, will collect and direct data according to it by determining what the ExoMars vehicle should review on Mars and give us what information. In this way, there will be no unnecessary data among the data from the spacecraft.

Thanks to this artificial intelligence developed by NASA, ExoMars spacecraft will be the first to come. The ExoMars spacecraft will be the first spacecraft to have a new AI system when it takes off from Earth for its journey to Mars. Although artificial intelligence to be used in ExoMars has been tested exclusively for Mars for now, it will also be used for future trips to Jupiter and Saturn’s moons.

The ExoMars project, which we heard once again after a long time, emerged as a joint project of the European Space Agency and the Russian Federal Space Agency. Agencies are trying to reach Mars again after the first attempt of spacecraft that failed about 4 years ago.

The new ExoMars spacecraft would be launched to reach Mars this summer, if everything went well, but the launch was delayed until 2022, as the coronavirus began to take effect. The main purpose of the project is to investigate whether there is any life past or present on Mars.



