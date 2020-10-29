NASA detects flashes of light in Jupiter’s atmosphere

A team of NASA scientists has identified strange flashes of light in Jupiter’s atmosphere. It is the first time that the phenomenon, known as “transient light event” (TLE), has been observed on another planet besides Earth. The study was published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets.

Although theories existed about the presence of flashes on Jupiter, it was only now possible to confirm this hypothesis. The discovery came about thanks to equipment called an ultraviolet spectrograph coupled to the Juno probe, which orbits the gas planet since 2016.

The study’s lead author, Rohini Giles, commented that the equipment was originally designed to record the dawn of the planet. However, in the images observed by the team, a bright flash of ultraviolet light was captured. “The more our team examined the images, the more we realized that Juno could have detected a TLE on Jupiter,” she said.

According to Giles, on Earth, these flashes happen about 100 km above the storms and have a reddish hue, due to the presence of nitrogen in the atmosphere. In Jupiter, which has a high concentration of hydrogen in the air, the lights probably approach the colors blue or pink.

“Now that we know what we are looking for, it will be easier to find them [the flashes] on Jupiter and other planets,” said Giles. This discovery, says the researcher, will assist in research on electrical activity in planetary atmospheres.



