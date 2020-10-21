NASA Collects Sample from Bennu Meteorite

NASA performed an important task last night regarding the history of the Solar System. This mission, carried out with the spacecraft named Osiris-Rex, involved collecting samples from a meteorite named Bennu. If at least 60 grams of specimen were collected, brand new information about the formation process of the Solar System will be obtained.

The American Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced that they are conducting a study that could shed light on the past of planets such as the Sun and Earth. NASA teams that succeeded in landing a spacecraft named Osirix-Rex on the meteorite named Bennu, will try to obtain new information by collecting fragments from this meteorite. The main purpose of the study is to collect only 60 grams of sample.

The meteorite named Bennu has a very primitive structure. These studies will provide information about the chemical state of the Earth and the Sun 4 and a half billion years ago. At least that’s what experts expect. While NASA says it will take 2023 for samples collected by Osirix-Rex to reach our planet, this development excites NASA engineers.

Osiris-Rex was produced by Lockheed Martin and launched into space in 2016. When the calendars showed December 3, 2018, there was an exciting development, it was announced that Osiris-Rex was approaching Bennu. Scientists have also so far been looking for a suitable contact surface on the meteorite. The studies have yielded results and now the contact has taken place to provide new information to scientists. The spacecraft landed in an 8-meter area on Bennu’s surface, collecting as many samples as it could in a matter of seconds.

The process of landing on the 500 meters diameter meteorite took exactly 4 and a half hours. NASA announced that all landing protocols were successfully implemented. However, it is currently unknown whether the 60 gram sample has been collected. According to the statements made by NASA, the sample amount will be understood after a few days.

Sara Russell from the London History Museum, who made statements on the subject, describes meteorites like Bennu as time capsules. Stating that meteorites like Bennu were formed in the earliest stages of the Solar System, Russell says that with the findings to be obtained from Bennu, it can be understood how the Solar System was formed.

NASA announced its mission with Osiris-Rex by live broadcast on its YouTube channel. The institution also promised to share real photos of the work done. Probably within hours, these photos will be posted as well. If you want to watch that space mission, you can use the section below.



