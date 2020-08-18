NASA: Collapse in Earth’s Magnetic Field Is Growing

According to the statements made by NASA, it has been reported that the magnetic field weakness in the South Atlantic Anomaly is growing. According to the statements, the collapse in question is moving towards the west.

Scientists from NASA, who continue to examine the Earth and its environment, have determined that the Earth’s magnetic field is weakening in the South of the South American continent and the Atlantic Ocean. According to the statements of scientists, the regional weakening known as the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) is moving westward.

Our star, the Sun, sends charged particles to the Earth in addition to heat and light. The magnetic field of the Earth makes life possible by preventing these charged particles from reaching our planet. Charged particles reaching the Earth both threatens life and prevents the smooth operation of electronic devices that make today’s civilization possible.

The collapse in the magnetic field looks like this

According to the statements of scientists, the “collapse” in the magnetic field emerged when the solar winds deformed the Van Allen Belts formed by the magnetic field of the Earth.

Weijia Kuang, a geophysicist and mathematician from the Goddard Geodesy and Geophysics Laboratory, said, “An area of ​​reverse polarity grew rapidly in the region known as the South Atlantic Anomaly. Therefore, the (magnetic) density in the region in question is significantly less than its surroundings. ” He stated that the region creates a magnetic weakness.

Video released by NASA for the collapse in the magnetic field

Magnetic weakness in the South Atlantic Anomaly may cause passing satellites to be exposed to above-normal charged particles and radiation. For this reason, problems may occur in satellites and some of the electronic devices we use frequently may not work properly. Being aware of all this, scientists are closely following the collapse in the magnetic field.



