NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts return to earth. NASA astronaut Kate Rubins and two Russian cosmonauts returned to earth safely after six months on the International Space Station (ISS).

Rubins, Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov are back in a Soyuz spacecraft. And they landed in Kazakhstan at 11.00 Kazakhstan time on Saturday, April 17.

Landing moment viewed live

After landing, all three were quickly removed from the spacecraft and undergo routine health checks. When the health checks are completed, the crew members will return to their home countries.

As Rubins returns home to his home in Houston, Texas, cosmonauts will return to Russia’s training base in Star City.

Rubins participated in two spacewalks during his time on the space station. She voted in the US presidential election and worked on a series of experiments.

NASA astronaut and two cosmonauts experienced the Earth’s 2,960 orbits and traveled a total of 78.4 million miles during their half-year mission.

This was Rubins’ second spaceflight in a row in 2016, and he spent a total of 300 days in space. Ryzhikov completed his second spaceflight with 358 cumulative days, while Kud-Sverchkov made his first spaceflight.

The departure of the Soyuz spacecraft from the ISS on Friday marked the official start of Expedition 65 on the station.

The current residents of the orbit police station are as follows; NASA astronauts Shannon Walker, Victor Glover, Michael Hopkins and Mark Vande Hei, Japan Aerospace Research Agency (JAXA) astronaut Soichi Noguchi, and cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov.