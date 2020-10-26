NASA Announces Water Found on the Moon’s Surface

NASA announced today that there is water on the bright surface of the Moon. While explaining the amount of water found, we wonder how the water formed and how it survived the harsh environment of the Moon.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced in its new discovery statement that there was water on the moon’s luminous surface. The discovery was made from Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA).

NASA announced this new discovery at a conference it held today. In the statement made by the space agency, he stated that water can be distributed to various areas on the surface of the Moon rather than dark and cold regions.

NASA announced: Water found on the moon

NASA Astrophysics Division Director Paul Hertz said in a statement, “We have received indications that there may be H2O — water as we know it — on the bright surface of the Moon. We now know that there is water there.” Hertz also said that this discovery challenged what was known about the surface of the Moon and caused new questions to arise.

“Without a thick atmosphere, the water on the Moon’s luminous surface should have gotten into space, but we still see it. Something must be forming the water and holding it there,” said Casey Honniball, the author of the study.

Water molecules have been detected in Clavius ​​Crater, one of the largest visible craters, located in the southern hemisphere of the Moon. Regarding the amount of water discovered, NASA stated that it is about the size of one 12-ounce (340 gram) bottle and is located in one cubic meter of soil.

The space agency also stated, for comparison, that the amount of water in the Sahara Desert is 100 times greater than the amount of water on the Moon’s surface. Even though the amount of water available is quite small, scientists wonder how this water formed and how it survived the rough surface of the moon. You can find the entire research published in Nature Astronomy here.



