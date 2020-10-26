NASA announces discovery of water the surface the Moon

In an announcement made in the early afternoon of Monday (26), NASA revealed that, using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), it detected the presence of water distributed in a lunar crater exposed to the Sun, the Clavius. The discovery can assist in missions and also in the search for the element in other places in the Universe.

Due to the low level of gravity existing on Earth’s natural satellite, it was thought that, in addition to the solid-state substance, the star would not be able to retain isolated molecules or even liquid forms, which would easily spread to areas beyond it. Such a fact would make exploitation of the resource unfeasible, found only in inhospitable regions.

Therefore, despite the small amount visualized (a concentration of 0.32 liters per cubic meter) and the need for in-depth analysis to understand its exact composition and stability, there is hope that, in the future, space and weight occupied by ship-type stocks are replaced by items as important as he.

Creating a new itinerary

Water, in space missions, is applied on several occasions, including the production of oxygen. Therefore, this evidence allows the mapping of travel destination locations and to know how much cargo can be saved on extraterrestrial journeys, since defining where to extract it would make a huge difference. For those wondering about the existence of life on the Moon, experts indicated that, due to the environment, there is unlikely to be any, as additional elements would be needed – and radiation would slow any development.

Finally, NASA representatives point out that there is a lot of work to be done, since the amount of data collected is not sufficient to use the information for short-term objectives. Exemplifying the importance of the study, they explained that when we travel, it is important to know where there are gas stations and whether we should use the space in the trunk to store fuel or we can add a few more books. In this case, the first step was taken to create new strategies.

“If we can use the Moon’s resources, we can carry less water and more equipment to help make new scientific discoveries possible,” says Jacob Bleacher, chief exploration scientist at NASA’s Directorate of Exploration and Human Operations.

“We don’t know yet if we can use it as a resource, but learning about water on the Moon is the key to our Artemis exploration plans,” said the agency on its Twitter profile.



