NASA Announces An Asteroid Approaching Earth

NASA announced that the meteorite ‘2018 VP1’, which has been tracked since November 3, 2018, is approaching our planet. The asteroid, which will pass from the closest position to Earth the day before the US elections, has only 0.41% chance of hitting Earth.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that a truck-sized asteroid is approaching Earth. According to a statement made by the space agency, the meteorite called ‘2018 VP1’ is expected to pass from the closest position to our planet on November 2, 2020, one day before the presidential election in the USA.

According to NASA data, the asteroid ‘2018 VP1’ is quite small and has an estimated diameter of 1.8 to 3.9 meters. According to CNN, the probability of the meteorite hitting Earth is only 0.41%. NASA says celestial bodies of this size tend to burn when they enter our planet’s atmosphere.

‘2018 VP1’ has been followed since 3 November 2018:

Space agency NASA has been tracking the meteorite, dubbed the ‘2018 VP1’, since it was discovered by the Palomar Observatory in California on November 3, 2018. According to NASA data, the asteroid should arrive within 7,700 to 420,000 km of our atmosphere on November 2, after a two-year orbit around the Sun. To make a comparison, the International Space Station, humanity’s home in space, is located at an orbit height of about 408 km from our planet.

NASA said in a recent statement that the size of asteroids like this is difficult to detect until they approach Earth, but the majority pass farther away from our satellite, the Moon.

Although any fast-moving object 7.5 million kilometers or less from Earth is considered ‘potentially dangerous’ according to NASA standards, this asteroid’s contact with the Earth is highly unlikely. In a possible contact, it is stated that the asteroid will burn in the atmosphere before reaching the earth surface due to its size.



