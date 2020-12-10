NASA announces a team of 18 people going to the Moon

The American Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has published the names of 18 astronauts who will travel to the Moon as part of the Artemis program.

The statement made by NASA also includes the first female and male astronauts to walk on the surface of the moon in 2024. The staff announced by US Vice President Mike Pence includes a total of 18 astronauts, 9 women and 9 men.

It is part of the human spirit to explore. Today, we’d like to introduce you to our @NASAArtemis team — the initial team of @NASA_Astronauts who will help pave the way for our next human missions on and around the Moon: https://t.co/AiXfUyP6zl pic.twitter.com/LMJ0nNlE2N — Moonbound with #Artemis (@NASA) December 9, 2020

It was announced that all staff members would not participate in flights to the lunar surface, but would always wait ready for duty. In the Artemis project, which has been working for about 3 years, it is planned to make unmanned flights in 2021 and manned flights in 2023 and 2024.

The names of the astronauts announced by NASA are as follows: Joseph Wonder, Kayla Barron, Raja Chari, Matthew Dominick, Victor Glover, Warren Hoburg, Jonny Kim, Christina Koch, Kjell Lindgren, Nicole A Mann, Anne McClain, Jessica Meir, Jasmin Moghbeli, Kate Rubins , Frank Rubio, Scott Tingle, Jessica Watkins, Stephanie Wilson.

Trump’s $ 1.6 billion support to the project

It was stated that US President Donald Trump has given NASA an additional $ 1.6 billion budget. Commenting on the manned moon travel project, Trump said, “Under my administration, we are bringing NASA to its former position, we will go back to the Moon and then to Mars.

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine also stated that work is underway to realize the landing of American astronauts on the Moon by 2024.



