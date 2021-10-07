NASA announced the astronauts of SpaceX Crew-5!

The US Aerospace Agency (NASA) announced that it has appointed the astronauts of the Crew-5 mission in cooperation with Elon Musk’s company SpaceX.

NASA announced a development about the Crew-5 mission, which it will carry out with SpaceX. For over two decades, the International Space Station has been a spaceport for scientists. In this artificial satellite, researchers carry out various scientific studies. With these studies, space agencies aim to gather information about possible future space life. A new space mission will begin next year; Crew-5 and now its astronauts have been revealed.

NASA appoints two astronauts for Crew-5

The US space agency announced that it has assigned two astronauts to the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The statement stated that the astronauts were Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada. Cassada will be the pilot, while Mann will serve as the commander. This mission will be part of the Commercial Crew Program.

NASA also made a statement about the history of the Crew-5 mission. Accordingly, it is certain that the mission will not begin before the fall of 2022. Meanwhile, Crew-5 will be launched to the space station with a Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX. Also, the launch address will be Kennedy Space Center Launch Complex 39A in Florida.

However, NASA will reassign other crew members at a later date. The crew of the Crew-5 mission will be part of an expedition that conducts long-term science activities on the space station.

Astronauts Mann and Cassada were working together on the Boeing Starliner spacecraft program. The mission will be Mann’s first space mission. Likewise for Cassada, this is the first spaceflight. However, both military pilots served thousands of hours on many aircraft.