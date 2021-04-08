NASA and SpaceX mark new launch of astronauts for October

NASA and the transport company SpaceX announced the date scheduled for the third mission manned with astronauts and commanded by the company of Elon Musk.

The launch of the Crew-3 mission rocket is due to take place on October 23, 2021 – a date that still depends on the weather conditions of the day or any technical problems.

The mission will take four people to the International Space Station: astronauts Raja Chari and Tom Marshburn, from NASA, and Matthias Maurer, from the European space agency. The fourth crew member has not yet been released.

Before the mission, SpaceX will make a second transport as part of the partnership: the Crew-2 mission is due to take place on April 22 this year, taking astronauts from the United States, the European Union and Japan into space and bringing the crew back to Earth in early October. SpaceX’s first human crew mission was carried out in May 2020 and is considered a success.