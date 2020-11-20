NASA and ESA launch on Saturday the sea level sentry

The launch that will take place next Saturday (21) from the Vandenberg Air Force Base, in California (USA), is a milestone for science and, by table, for the study of climate change and its effects on the planet. On board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, the Sentinel-6 satellite Michael Freilich, from NASA’s partnership with the European Space Agency (ESA), will take to space.

This is the first of two identical satellites that will monitor, among other things, the level of the oceans for the next 2 decades in the Sentinel-6 / Jason-CS (Continuity of Service) mission, which, in turn, integrates Copernicus, the European Union Earth observation program.

By 2040, both Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich and Sentinel-6B (due to be launched in 2025) will accurately measure the surface height of more than 90% of the world’s oceans, collecting data for operational oceanography, marine meteorology and studies climate change.

“Our fundamental goal with Sentinel-6 is to measure the oceans, but the more value we can add, the better. It will be a bonus to collect data from the atmosphere,” said project scientist Josh Willis of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JLP) at NASA.



