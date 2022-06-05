Naruto: The 10 most powerful female characters

The Naruto franchise is known for a large number of formidable ninjas from different villages and with different backgrounds. Although the cast of Naruto consists mainly of male protagonists, there are also many strong female ninjas in this series, who are generally often overlooked.

Despite the fact that many female characters in Naruto have minor roles or less screen time than their male counterparts, this did not prevent many strong female kunoichi from influencing viewers and proving their strength in many important missions and battles during Naruto.

Kurenai Juhi

Kurenai Yuhi is a formidable Kunoichi, known for her role as the leader of the Jonin team in the Kurenai team consisting of Kiba Inazuki, Hinata Hyuga and Shino Aburame. Kurenai is a ninja specializing in genjutsu and known for her abilities. Perhaps Kurenai can be considered the strongest Genjutsu user in the Hidden Leaf.

Kurenai can use his abilities to cast illusions on his opponents, as well as sense others by their chakra. Kurenai not only prepared an incredibly successful team of genins, but also stood up against many strong opponents. It’s just a pity that viewers didn’t see more fighting scenes involving Kurenai and her abilities before she retired to take care of her daughter Mirai Sarutobi.

Ino Yamanaka

Ino Yamanaka is introduced for the first time as one of the three members of Asuma’s Team, along with Shikamaru Nara and Choji Akimichi. Although Ino still finds her strength in Naruto, she showed that she grew up and turned into a powerful Kunoichi during the timeskip before Naruto Shippuden.

Eno uses the Yamanaka clan’s signature mind-body switching technique, also known as mind transfer jutsu. This powerful technique allows the user to transfer their consciousness to the target and, therefore, take control of their body. Eno’s use of this technique makes her a formidable ninja, not to mention the many other combat skills she acquired during her time with Asuma’s team, and the ninja medic training she received from Tsunade.

Anko Mitarashi

Anko Mitarashi is one of the talented Tokubetsu Jonin Kunoichi from the Village of Hidden Leaf, who is first introduced as the proctor of the second stage of the Chunin exam. Even as a child, Anko attracted enough attention with her talents that such as the legendary Sannin Orochimaru took her under their wing as a student.

Anko, studying with Orochimaru, was able to master many of his abilities. Thus, she is one of a very small number of characters capable of using snake-based jutsu. What makes Anko even more impressive is that, like strong Shinobi such as Sasuke Uchiha, Orochimaru and Kabuto, Anko owns the sign of the curse, but refrains from using it.

Hinata Hyuga

Hinata Hyuga first appears in the series as a member of the Kurenai Team along with Kiba Inazuka and Shino Aburame. Hinata is a member of the Hyuga clan and possesses a powerful Kekkei Genkai known as Byakugan.

Although Hinata was timid and quiet in her early years, in Naruto Shippuden she turns into an experienced Kunoichi. In the end, Hinata had important moments of bravery, including being the only comrade who initially stood up for Naruto in his fight with Payne. Hinata’s use of her Byakugan as one of the most powerful abilities in the franchise, combined with her bravery and loyalty to friends, ultimately makes her so strong.

Mei Terumi

Mei Terumi is introduced during Naruto Shippuden as the Mizukage of Hidden Mist Village. Mei Terumi was a force to be reckoned with, possessing two elementary Kekkei Genkai in the forms of the Lava Element and the Boiling Element.

Mei Terumi’s strength is undeniable, and she has proven to be one of the strongest kunoichi in the entire franchise several times. During the battle with Sasuke Uchiha, Mei had enough brute force to corner him and wound him, despite the fact that he used Susanoo. In addition, Mei was able to intercept Black Zetsu in battle with one punch during the Fourth World Ninja War.

Sakura Haruno

Sakura Haruno is one of Naruto’s key characters and one of Naruto’s closest companions. Sakura is introduced as a member of Kakashi’s Team along with Naruto Uzumaki and Sasuke Uchiha. Although it takes Sakura some time at first to discover her true powers, she is undoubtedly one of the most combat-ready kunoichi in the franchise.

Sakura has an exceptionally good command of the chakra and was a student of the legendary Sanin Tsunade. Sakura worked very hard to become strong and make the most of her abilities. Sakura was able to make such an impact by honing her skills so that she could not only survive in battle, but also help Naruto and Sasuke deliver the final blow to Kaguya in the last battle, thereby ending the Fourth World Ninja War.