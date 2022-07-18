Naruto: ranking of all relationships (how long they lasted)

With an emphasis on the adventures and lifestyle of shinobi, the Naruto franchise doesn’t have much time for romance. But over the decades of anime’s existence, quite a few relationships have become important parts of the story and shaped how some characters got to know the world.

Many of the relationships that developed in the early days of Naruto’s existence have been preserved in the continuation of the Boruto series. Those who did it are still strong. The ones that didn’t? They were separated by tragedy. And in some rare cases, the couple in question should never have ended up together.

Updated by Amanda Bruce on July 18 , 2022 .: Despite the focus being on betrayal and the war for Shinobi peace, fans will still debate whether Naruto has found the right person for his romantic partner years later. Despite the fact that teenage characters quite often fell in love in the series, few romantic couples from Naruto managed to survive. Naruto is one of the few characters in the franchise whose relationships have been reset since the beginning of the series. Fans who like to watch Naruto couples’ stories unfold are lucky, as they can watch the series from the very beginning on several streaming platforms.

Tenji and Kaguya (unknown)

If it weren’t for Tenji and Kaguya, the whole shinobi world wouldn’t exist. Their relationship generates a Shinobi lifestyle, as the Naruto franchise knows it, although this is also hushed up in the history of manga and anime.

This means that viewers don’t know much about the relationship between them, other than the fact that Tenji ends it after realizing how cruel and strong Kaguya is.

Hashirama Senju and Mito Uzumaki (unknown)

Like Kaguya and Tenji, the relationship between these two characters has largely shaped the world of shinobi. Hashirama Senju became one of the founders of Konohagakure, and Mito Uzumaki became the first owner of the nine-tailed fox.

However, little has been revealed about their relationship with each other in the Naruto franchise, so it’s hard to imagine that they outrank a couple known for supporting each other or supporting each other in battle. They had to create one powerful union, regardless of whether they really loved each other or not.

Sasuke and Karin (unknown)

Whether these two Orochimaru students were ever really a romantic couple depends on interpretation. It’s clear that Karin was obsessed with Sasuke, but Sasuke seemed to have nothing but a sense of camaraderie with Karin.

Karin’s feelings for Sasuke were so strong that she allowed him to bite her in order to gain access to her healing abilities—something she would not allow anyone else to do. Sasuke just used Karin’s experience to help him in missions. If any relationship was the worst in the Naruto franchise, it was this one.

Race and Karura (minimum 3 years)

There are a few things that viewers know about Kazekage Race. Chief among them is that he ruled his people and his children with an iron hand. Rasa was more concerned about his warriors being the best than about bonding with his children.

In many ways, this happened because his wife and the mother of his three children died immediately after the birth of Gaara. Rasa was clearly devastated by Karura’s death, and he handled it badly, blaming Gaara for what happened and treating his son more like a weapon than a child. It might have been different if Karura had survived this ordeal, but ultimately it remains unclear.

Fugaku and Mikoto (at least 14 years old)

It seems that the Uchiha clan is not so lucky in love. Although Fugaku and Mikoto seemed like a loving couple, fans didn’t get to spend much time with them to find out. Instead, the duo fell for their eldest son’s massacre plan.

At least the two were together until their 13-year-old son became embroiled in a murder plot. Knowing that death would come for them right before Itachi, they stayed side by side and hugged their ends together.

Sasuke and Sakura (at least 13 years old)

Yes, Sasuke and Sakura are a favorite couple of fans, there’s no denying that. Sakura, especially an adult, loves Sasuke, which softens his harsh lifestyle. However, for most of the Naruto franchise, this love has been one-sided.

Sasuke constantly treated Sakura terribly while they were growing up, and she still believed in him. Once they finally got together, he left her again to atone for his past actions. It’s clear that they care deeply about each other in the Boruto series, but they don’t show it the best. The breaks in their relationship seem to be working for them as they have repeatedly returned to each other and teamed up in raising Sarada.