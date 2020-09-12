Naruto Fan Go VIRAL for ADORABLE Birthday Cosplay

Naruto turns 20 years old and a fan went viral for making adorable Birthday Cosplay from the famous anime series.

It’s been over 20 years since Masashi Kishimoto started the Naruto franchise on the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, but a young Naruto fan has gone viral for an adorable birthday cosplay that reminds us that the series is as strong today as ever.

The franchise has moved on to a new generation of fans as older fans introduce the fan-favorite action anime and manga series to their children, young relatives, and more, which is why one young fan finally went viral as tailored. that Naruto’s love continues with a new generation.

There are even some Ramen noodles to top it off! He’s definitely cuter than Naruto was in the main series, so check him out below:

Today is my daughter’s 5th birthday and she loves Naruto. So she’s having a Naruto birthday party!!! She loves eating spicy noodles just like Naruto pic.twitter.com/ycD66ICSgw — Animom (@cosplayermami) September 10, 2020

Naruto Uzumaki himself has seen dozens of looks over the course of the franchise as he ages into new phases of his life.

Most dramatic was probably the time jump to Naruto: Shippuden, which not only revealed a whole new look for Naruto (which the adorable cosplay reflects here), but also a whole new look for all the other characters around him.

But now that we are making our way through the sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, that change in appearance no longer seems so dramatic as we have now been introduced to a much older version of Naruto, but also his children.

It’s a whole new journey destined for a whole new generation like this lovable fan growing up in the anime world. It is still so amazing to see this in action so many years later!



