Naruto: An Explanation of every Great Ninja War

There have been four Great ninja Wars in the Naruto universe. In Naruto, ninja villages were the best military asset of each of the Five Great Nations and were created as a way to stop local conflicts and centralize power. Naruto Uzumaki came from a Hidden Leaf in the Land of Fire, and although the Leaf could be considered the most powerful village in the Naruto universe, he did not receive this title without tragic, long wars. While Naruto, Part 1, never went into the details of the past of the five great nations, Naruto Shippuden expanded the knowledge and revised some of the most important moments in the Shinobi world.

When the audience got acquainted with the Hidden Leaf in Naruto, the Shinobi world was experiencing an era of peace. The third Hokage Hiruzen Saturobi ruled a thriving village, and the Naruto ninja generation never realized how much this world was worth. However, their sensei and other experienced ninjas survived at least one Great Ninja War, which left many of them with traumatic memories. Kakashi-sensei, for example, lost two of his best friends who fought in the war, not to mention villains like Obito and Nagato who were shaped by the war.

The Fourth Great Ninja War was Naruto Shippuden’s last major arc, right before Naruto and Sasuke fought Kaguya and saved the world. The last battle against Obito and Madara Uchiha was the only ninja war that occurred during the events of Naruto, but later in the series three more ninja wars were revealed, each of which somehow changed the world of Shinobi. Here is a breakdown of all four Great Naruto Ninja Wars with context about when it happened, who fought and how it relates to the broader Naruto story.

The First Great Ninja War

The first Great Ninja War occurred shortly after the formation of the most important Shinobi villages. Although the creation of villages such as Hidden Leaf by Madara Uchiha and Hashirama Senju put an end to several local conflicts around the world, it paved the way for potential larger wars involving great nations. The First Great Ninja War was fought between all five hidden villages, almost half a century before the events of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, and it happened because the countries began to compete for land and resources. Not much was known about how the war played out, but it was during the conflict that the Second Hokage sacrificed himself immediately after naming Sarutobi, not Danzo, the next Hokage. Hashirama’s efforts to spread the tailed beasts through the villages did not help to avoid war, and by the end of the conflict, all five nations suffered heavy losses.

The Second Great Ninja War

The Second Great Ninja War took place about 20 years after the first, and it had a greater impact on the story that viewers follow in Naruto. It was during the Second Great Ninja War, when Hanzo Salamander fought with Jiraya, Tsunade and Orochimaru and called the shinobi Leaf Three Legendary Sannins. Also during that war, Nagato, Yahiko and Conan became orphans. The tragic death of Nagato’s parents at the hands of two Leaf ninjas put the character on the path of hatred, and although Jiraya tried to help the trio, the future turned out to be too harsh for them. It was during the Second Great War that ninja Yahiko found Akatsuki in the hope of removing the war from the poorest villages. The causes of the conflict were similar to the causes of the first war, but Nagato claimed that a Hidden Leaf started it all.

The Third Great Ninja War

The Third Great Ninja War took place about 10 years before Naruto was born on the Naruto timeline. This was the result of the weakening of the five nations, when small conflicts led to a full-scale war. Most of the battles of the Leaf Village were against the Hidden Stone Village, and it was during the Third Great Ninja War that Minato Namizake, the Fourth Hokage and Naruto’s father, became known in all great nations as the Yellow Leaf Flash. Also during the Third Great Ninja War, a Kannabi Bridge mission took place, which led to Obito’s apparent death and Kakashi getting his Sharingan. The Third Great Ninja War further traumatized Kakashi, as he had to kill Rin after she became the Jinchuuriki of the Three-Tailed. However, in the end, Leaf Village achieved the best results in the Third Great Ninja War.

The Fourth Great Ninja War

In the Fourth Great Ninja War, all the storylines and characters of Naruto Shippuden came together in one final arch of epic scale. Unlike the other three wars, the Four Great Ninja Wars were not fought between nations. Instead, for the first time in history, all five Shinobi villages joined forces to fight for one common goal: to protect Naruto’s jinchuuriki and the Nine-Tailed and Eight-Tailed Killer Bee from Akatsuki.