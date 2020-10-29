Narcos: Mexico: Season 3 has been renewed by Netflix.

The Netflix streaming platform, renewed for its season 3 another of its successful productions, the Narcos spin-off, Narcos: México. This was announced this Thursday with all the details.

Netflix’s crime drama series, Narcos: Mexico, has received authorization from the platform to be extended with season 3 of the drama, but without the participation of its main actor, Diego Luna, and with another showrunner.

The Narcos: Mexico series is set in the 1990s with the emergence of new Mexican drug cartels, following the end of Félix Gallardo’s drug empire.

In Narcos: Mexico, the remnants of Gallardo’s organization and the new independent cartels battle each other for supremacy in the market and an incomparably more brutal new generation of ‘Narcos’.

The third season of Narcos: México, will not feature the participation of its main actor Diego Luna, who will be dedicating himself with his main role as Cassian Andor in the next “Star Wars” series “Rogue One” on Disney + ,. Which is currently in pre-production.

Also, for season 3 of Narcos: Mexico, the series co-creator, Carlo Bernard, was promoted to showrunner, while Eric Newman, the previous showrunner of ‘Narcos’ and the affiliate “Mexico”, will be dedicating himself to new tasks on the Netflix streaming platform.



