Narcos: Mexico – Season 3 Gets New Trailer On Netflix; Check Out!

Narcos: Netflix released this Monday (11) the first trailer of the third and final season of Narcos: Mexico. The new wave of episodes will take place in the 1990s, with Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (Diego Luna) in prison and Amado Carrillo Fuentes (José María Yazpik) at the center of the war.

Watch:

“As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political turmoil and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican bigwigs is emerging. But in this war, the truth is the first victim – and each arrest, murder and robbery only pushes real victory further,” reads the official synopsis of the season.

More Narcos series?

It remains to be seen whether the creators of the Narcos franchise will continue the story with a new series, as happened with the original, set in Colombia, and now, in Mexico. According to the producers, the idea is to address the rise of drug trafficking in various parts of the world.

The third season of Narcos: Mexico opens Nov. 5 on Netflix.