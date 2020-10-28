Narcos: Mexico renewed for season 3

Netflix announced on Wednesday (28) that the Narcos: Mexico series has been renewed for its 3rd season. Along with the announcement, the streaming giant took the opportunity to present Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos, as one of the directors of the next episodes.

After five seasons, Eric Newman, who worked as a showrunner for the production, will hand over to Carlos Bernard, one of the creators of the series.

“I am grateful for my five years in charge of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and also immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these series,” he said, in an official statement, thanking him for the time he was in charge of the projects.

“Carlos Bernard is the first person I spoke to about these series and that is more than ten years old. I am extremely pleased to leave the direction of the 3rd season of Narcos: Mexico in your hands ”, added Newman, who will continue to act as executive producer.

Originally, Narcos: Mexico was planned to be the fourth season of Narcos. However, shifting the focus to the start of Mexican drug trafficking, the series took on a life of its own. The 2nd season was launched in February this year on Netflix.

According to what has been learned so far, the 3rd season of Narcos: Mexico will address a war that would have broken out after the fragmentation of Félix’s empire. While the now independent cartels struggled to survive amid the political upheavals of the time and the escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican chiefs emerged.

The cast of the series also includes names like Scoot McNairy, Jose Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.

Unfortunately, Diego Luna, who starred in the first two seasons, does not return for the new one.



