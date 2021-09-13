Narcos: Mexico – 3rd and Last Season Has Trailer Released

Netflix has released a trailer for season 3 of Narcos: Mexico, confirming its release date and that this season will be the last of the series.

The franchise began in 2015 with the first season of Narcos (original). In the following year, the series was renewed until the 4th season. As early as 2018, news broke and it was said that season 4 would actually be the first season of an adjacent series called Narcos: Mexico.

It was launched in 2018 and focuses on the early years of the drug war in Mexico.

Check out the trailer:

In October 2020, Netflix had confirmed the series’ renewal for a third season, and the streaming company recently released the Season 3 trailer, which contains the November 5 release date, plus a slogan “ Get ready for the final drink”, indicating the end of the series this season.

This season will bring something new for fans of the series: it will be narrated by the character of Luisa Rubino, a journalist who begins to dig corruption in Mexico and stumbles across more than she expected. This was in the 1990s, when the drug trade officially exploded into a globalized business.

Among the confirmed actors for the series are Luis Geraldo Méndez (Charlie’s Angel) as Victor Tapia, Alberto Guerra (Crime Diaries: The Candidate) as Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Luisa Rubino (Simply Maria) as Andrea Nuñez – who will voice the story.

In addition, Wagner Moura, who played Pablo Escobar during the first original seasons of the series, will return directing two episodes of this new season.