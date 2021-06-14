Naraka Bladepoint Arrives in August and Will Have Open Beta Soon

Naraka Bladepoint: During the PC Gaming Show at E3 2021, the developer of Naraka: Bladepoint released that the battle royale that exploded on Steam recently gained a release date of August 12, 2021. In addition, the game will have an open Beta between 16 and June 22nd.

For the outsider, the game is a 60-player battle royale that uses a variety of fast-moving and oriental-themed tools. In addition, the title will win the chainsaw as a weapon.

In the past, Naraka: Bladepoint has had tests on Steam and it has reached the top 5 most played games on the platform.

Naraka: Bladepoint comes to PC (Steam) on August 12th.