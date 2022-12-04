Napoli Is Planning to Negotiate a Contract Extension With Manchester United and Is Aiming For Kim Min Jae to Cancel The Low Release Clause

It was not difficult to understand that as soon as Eric ten Hag received the keys to his new kingdom of Manchester United, he prioritized improving the defensive link from the very beginning.

In the previous season, United conceded a record 57 goals, as a result of which the Red Devils took a modest sixth place and at the same time missed football in the Champions League.

The new central defender Lisandro Martinez was hired from Ajax, and despite a difficult start, the Argentine certainly endeared himself to the fans of Old Trafford with his serious style of defense.

The situation with the Central Bank of United

However, due to Raphael Varane’s injury problems, lack of playing time and the uncertain future of club captain Harry Maguire, the club is looking for a possible solution.

Many central defenders have been linked with a move to the red half of Manchester, and Napoli star Min Jae Kim was one of the most notable names.

Napoli centre back Kim Min Jae [linked with #mufc] has a release clause of around €45 million, that is only active for around two weeks next July. [@FabrizioRomano, United Stand YT] — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) November 29, 2022

Currently engaged with South Korea at the Qatar World Cup, the 26-year-old has been one of the standout performers throughout Europe.

And this attracted the attention of the European elite, and, surprisingly, the defender has a release clause of only 45 million euros, a fee that these clubs can easily match.

According to Calciomercato.it Kim’s agents have received several offers, and “there is a growing feeling that at the end of the season he will say goodbye” to the South Korean football player.

Napoli is trying to save the situation with Kim

Among the heavyweights, United is mentioned as a club that made scouting visits, and Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a big fan of him.

“It is known that Real Madrid has already targeted the central blue. Carlo Ancelotti is madly in love with Kim: however, there is also Manchester United, and in recent days PSG also conducted an initial survey,” the report says.

The clause expires only on July 15, and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis plans to offer Kim a new contract that will cancel the release clause and ensure that Napoli receives a high amount in the future.

Interestingly, the chances of the defender leaving very soon increased due to the club’s fall into the market, where they identified Attila Salai from Fenerbahce as an ideal replacement.